Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Earns Buy Rating from Wunderlich

Wunderlich reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,069 shares. The firm’s market cap is $10.29 billion. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $165.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average is $141.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm earned $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.91 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 35.75% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, insider Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $268,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,836,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,153,729.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $290,849,000 after buying an additional 67,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,244 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 99.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,504,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

