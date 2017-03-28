Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Merck & Co. by 32.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,398,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after buying an additional 344,592 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co. by 6.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,099,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,503,000 after buying an additional 120,129 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co. by 13.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,871,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,776,000 after buying an additional 219,289 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 63.19 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.00. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.61%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Merck & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $322,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $329,001. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,881,697.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,553.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,959 shares of company stock worth $6,843,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

