Ortac Resources Ltd (OTC) Insider Buys £10,400 in Stock

Ortac Resources Ltd (LON:OTC) insider Nick von Schirnding bought 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,070.25).

Ortac Resources Ltd (LON:OTC) opened at 3.9375 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.88. Ortac Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 2.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 4.95.

Ortac Resources Company Profile

Ortac Resources Limited is an exploration and development company focused on natural resource projects. The Company is engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and development of natural resource projects. The Company’s segments include the United Kingdom/British Virgin Islands (UK/BVI), Slovakia, Eritrea, Zambia and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

