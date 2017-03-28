Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Analysts Give Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) a $15.00 Price Target

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has been given a $15.00 target price by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, November 28th. OTR Global raised Pure Storage from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $13.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) opened at 9.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.99 billion. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.37 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 37.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post ($0.34) EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $35,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,170,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,186,131. Insiders own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,162,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 497.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,548,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 1,289,407 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,392,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 533,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides an enterprise data storage platform. The Company’s storage platform consists of approximately three integrated components, including the Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software; FlashArray, which is its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware, and Pure1, which is its cloud-based management and support.

