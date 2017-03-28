Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) PT Set at $32.00 by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $32.00 price objective on Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Vetr downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $25.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBR & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.97.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) opened at 20.46 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 64.51% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hanesbrands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,587.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Evans sold 41,033 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $831,328.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,098 shares in the company, valued at $21,497,845.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 98.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Blenheim Capital Management BV bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

