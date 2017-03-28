EnerSys (ENS) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Analysts

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) received a $95.00 price objective from analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENS. Sidoti downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) opened at 76.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $83.70.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $563.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post $4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “EnerSys (ENS) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/oppenheimer-holdings-inc-analysts-give-enersys-ens-a-95-00-price-target-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $46,125,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 105,717 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.