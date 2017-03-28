OneSavings Bank PLC (OSB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC from GBX 355 ($4.46) to GBX 445 ($5.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Investec boosted their target price on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC from GBX 405 ($5.09) to GBX 440 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.22) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 394 ($4.95) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneSavings Bank PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 422.83 ($5.31).

Shares of OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 421.90. 450,614 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.03 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 386.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 328.24. OneSavings Bank PLC has a one year low of GBX 173.20 and a one year high of GBX 439.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank PLC’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

OneSavings Bank PLC Company Profile

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

