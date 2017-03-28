One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Group Hospitality Inc (OTCMKTS:STKS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

One Group Hospitality Inc (OTCMKTS:STKS) opened at 1.7299 on Tuesday. One Group Hospitality Inc has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $43.33 million and a P/E ratio of 39.3159. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, formerly Committed Capital Acquisition Corporation, is a hospitality company. The Company develops, owns and operates restaurants and lounges, and provides food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos and other locations across the globe.

