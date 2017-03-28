OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Omnova Solutions Inc. develops, manufactures and markets emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and decorative and building products for a variety of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The Performance Chemicals unit’s broad range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals are used as coatings, binders, adhesives, and additives for paper, carpet, textile and various other industries. “

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) opened at 8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The stock’s market cap is $402.17 million. OMNOVA Solutions has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $10.42.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $187 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OMNOVA Solutions will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMN. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 35.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 200,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 52,373 shares in the last quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC bought a new position in OMNOVA Solutions during the third quarter worth $411,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in OMNOVA Solutions during the third quarter worth $379,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc is a provider of emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and engineered surfaces for commercial, industrial and residential end uses. The Company’s segments include Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals based on styrene butadiene, styrene butadiene acrylonitrile, styrene butadiene vinyl pyridine, nitrile butadiene, polyvinyl acetate, acrylic, styrene acrylic, vinyl acrylic, glyoxal, fluorochemical and bio-based chemistries.

