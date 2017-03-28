OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The company earned $187 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OMNOVA Solutions to post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.70 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) opened at 8.95 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $402.17 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/omnova-solutions-inc-omn-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc is a provider of emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and engineered surfaces for commercial, industrial and residential end uses. The Company’s segments include Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals based on styrene butadiene, styrene butadiene acrylonitrile, styrene butadiene vinyl pyridine, nitrile butadiene, polyvinyl acetate, acrylic, styrene acrylic, vinyl acrylic, glyoxal, fluorochemical and bio-based chemistries.

