Insider Buying: Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) Director Purchases 922 Shares of Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Clark Rebekah Ellen Thacker bought 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $26,728.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $529,502.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) opened at 29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through two subsidiaries, The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus (the Bank) and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A. (the Trust). The Company operates in three principal business segments: the Bank, the Trust and the Parent.

