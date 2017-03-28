Ganesh Kumar Sells 17,036 Shares of OFG Bancorp (OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CFO Ganesh Kumar sold 17,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $223,512.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) opened at 11.05 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $485.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.53.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hancock Holding Co. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. ARP Americas LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 27.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

