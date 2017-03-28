Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN) Announces GBX 0.63 Dividend

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) announced a dividend on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) opened at 990.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,014.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 987.78. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 350.09 million. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 705.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,039.50.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited Company Profile

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of maritime and logistics services in Brazil. Its segments include maritime services and investments. The maritime services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics and shipyard services in Brazil.

