Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Director Stephen I. Chazen Sells 4,000 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $261,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,275,538.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) opened at 62.87 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.36. The company’s market capitalization is $48.05 billion.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company earned $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Director Stephen I. Chazen Sells 4,000 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/occidental-petroleum-co-oxy-director-sells-261960-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 525,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,688,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 849,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,970,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,633,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,612,000 after buying an additional 475,496 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America Corp cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.