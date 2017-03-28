O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,507 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 143.1% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 83,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 140.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $739.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. The business earned $78.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post $8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. FBN Securities lowered Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Vetr upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.43 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

In other Apple news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $9,632,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,434,527. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

