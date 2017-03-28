Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NESC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NESC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.21.

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:NESC) opened at 0.235 on Tuesday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The firm’s market cap is $30.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc (Nuverra) provides environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. The Company’s environmental solutions include delivery, collection, treatment, recycling, disposal of water, wastewater, waste fluids, hydrocarbons, and restricted solids that are part of the drilling, completion, and production of shale oil and natural gas.

