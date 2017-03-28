Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTNX. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $34.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. JMP Securities set a $38.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) opened at 19.78 on Monday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.83 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business earned $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post ($1.49) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $2,709,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

