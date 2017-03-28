Numis Securities Ltd Upgrades St. James's Place plc (STJ) to “Add”

St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.08) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

STJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,045 ($13.13) to GBX 1,097 ($13.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.38) price objective on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,108 ($13.92) to GBX 1,192 ($14.98) and gave the company a ” overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of St. James's Place plc from GBX 950 ($11.94) to GBX 1,000 ($12.57) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lifted their price objective on shares of St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,145 ($14.39) to GBX 1,274 ($16.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,136.29 ($14.28).

Shares of St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) opened at 1059.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,079.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,006.87. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.54 billion. St. James's Place plc has a 52-week low of GBX 521.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,126.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 20.67 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from St. James's Place plc’s previous dividend of $12.33.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/numis-securities-ltd-upgrades-st-jamess-place-plc-stj-to-add.html.

In related news, insider David Bellamy sold 407 shares of St. James's Place plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 989 ($12.43), for a total value of £4,025.23 ($5,058.73).

About St. James's Place plc

St. James’s Place plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides wealth management advice, investment management and related services to businesses and individuals across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Life business, Unit Trust business, Distribution business and Other. The Company’s Life business segment offers pensions, protection and investment products through its life assurance subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.