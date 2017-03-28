NTN Buzztime Inc (NTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEMKT:NTN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEMKT:NTN) opened at 7.7216 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $17.37 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. NTN Buzztime has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered NTN Buzztime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on NTN Buzztime and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NTN Buzztime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEMKT:NTN) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of NTN Buzztime worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc, formerly Alroy Industries, delivers entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in North America. The Company provides an entertainment and marketing services platform for hospitality venues that offers games, events, and entertainment experiences to their customers.

