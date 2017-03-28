Novan Inc (NOVN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

Shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) opened at 6.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Novan has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $97.09 million.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.32. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novan will post ($3.14) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth $141,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth $228,000. Geduld E E acquired a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform. The Company develops product candidates using its Nitricil technology, which enables the Company to engineer tunable new chemical entities (NCEs).

