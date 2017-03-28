NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Director Jan Robert Horsfall Sells 1,500 Shares

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) opened at 58.82 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from NorthWestern Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. NorthWestern Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern Corp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Corp during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,393,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,898,000 after buying an additional 128,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on NorthWestern Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

About NorthWestern Corp

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

