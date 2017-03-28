Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) CFO Sells $219,235.93 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $219,235.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) opened at 16.57 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc (Northwest) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of attracting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets in the markets in which it operates. Its subsidiary, Northwest Bank, is a Pennsylvania-chartered stock savings bank.

