American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings in a report released on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Northcoast Research analyst B. Keller now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXL. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays PLC raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, FBR & Co downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings (NYSE:AXL) opened at 18.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.37. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $946.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,406,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings by 18.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings by 5.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 772,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 41,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings by 65.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 233,291 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings by 45.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 346,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufact. Holdings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (AAM) manufactures, engineers, designs and validates driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The Company’s driveline and drivetrain systems include components that transfer power from the transmission and deliver it to the drive wheels.

