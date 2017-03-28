Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,706,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,013,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.24% of Juniper Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,782,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $804,758,000 after buying an additional 2,779,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,454,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,526,000 after buying an additional 720,330 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,419,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,456,000 after buying an additional 989,257 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,420,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after buying an additional 352,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,867,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,234,000 after buying an additional 554,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) opened at 27.75 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Instinet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

In other news, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $64,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $427,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,191.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,920 shares of company stock valued at $8,836,508. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

