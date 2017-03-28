Norges Bank Invests $132,512,000 in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,539,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,512,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of National-Oilwell Varco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1,441.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 608.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 2,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 94.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) opened at 38.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. The company’s market capitalization is $14.55 billion. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company earned $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post ($0.36) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.13 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 49,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $2,066,741.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $195,180.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,685.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,823 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

