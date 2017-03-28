Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena Co. PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Prothena Co. PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.63.

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) opened at 54.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.91 billion. Prothena Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41.

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. Prothena Co. PLC had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 11,365.41%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post ($5.17) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.32 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,224. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur W. Homan sold 3,125 shares of Prothena Co. PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $163,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,579.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC during the third quarter valued at $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC during the third quarter valued at $210,000.

About Prothena Co. PLC

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis (PRX003).

