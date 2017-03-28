Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in a research report released on Friday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

NXST has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) opened at 69.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.22. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/nexstar-media-group-inc-nxst-rating-reiterated-by-jefferies-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $667,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $765,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,082. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $281,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Broadcasting and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.