Benchmark Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Benchmark Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXST. Wedbush increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) opened at 69.15 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $667,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $765,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Broadcasting and Other.

