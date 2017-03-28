Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) PT Raised to $80.00 at Wedbush

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.
Shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) opened at 69.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.22. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91.
In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $765,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $667,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,082. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 2,606,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,014,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,494,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Brenner West Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brenner West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,089,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,838,000 after buying an additional 142,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,921,000.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Broadcasting and Other.
