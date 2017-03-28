Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) PT Raised to $80.00 at Wedbush

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) opened at 69.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.22. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/nexstar-media-group-inc-nxst-price-target-raised-to-80-00-at-wedbush-updated.html.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $765,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $667,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,082. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 2,606,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,014,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,494,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Brenner West Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brenner West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,089,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,838,000 after buying an additional 142,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,921,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Broadcasting and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.