David William Shepherd Sells 4,000 Shares of Nexj Systems Inc (NXJ) Stock

Nexj Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ) insider David William Shepherd sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.
David William Shepherd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, David William Shepherd sold 600 shares of Nexj Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$2,700.00.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, David William Shepherd sold 1,400 shares of Nexj Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$6,300.00.
- On Thursday, March 16th, David William Shepherd sold 2,000 shares of Nexj Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, David William Shepherd sold 800 shares of Nexj Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.
Shares of Nexj Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ) opened at 4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. Nexj Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 million and a PE ratio of 273.53.
Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price target on shares of Nexj Systems from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
About Nexj Systems
NexJ Systems Inc is a provider of cloud-based software solutions. The Company develops, markets and sells software solutions for financial services firms and healthcare industry. The Company provides a range of services, including data governance and management, data integration and quality, business intelligence and in-memory analytics.
