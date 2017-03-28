Nexj Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ) insider David William Shepherd sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

David William Shepherd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, David William Shepherd sold 600 shares of Nexj Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$2,700.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, David William Shepherd sold 1,400 shares of Nexj Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$6,300.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, David William Shepherd sold 2,000 shares of Nexj Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, David William Shepherd sold 800 shares of Nexj Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

Shares of Nexj Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ) opened at 4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. Nexj Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 million and a PE ratio of 273.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “David William Shepherd Sells 4,000 Shares of Nexj Systems Inc (NXJ) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/nexj-systems-inc-nxj-insider-david-william-shepherd-sells-4000-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price target on shares of Nexj Systems from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Nexj Systems

NexJ Systems Inc is a provider of cloud-based software solutions. The Company develops, markets and sells software solutions for financial services firms and healthcare industry. The Company provides a range of services, including data governance and management, data integration and quality, business intelligence and in-memory analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexj Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexj Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.