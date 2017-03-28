NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46.

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) opened at 16.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $280.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.34. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. NEWTEK Business Services Corp’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services Corp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 165,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services Corp by 454.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services Corp by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About NEWTEK Business Services Corp

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is engaged in non-bank lending providing a range of business services and financial products under the Newtek brand to the small- and medium-sized business (SMB) market. Its products and services consist of Business Lending, Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing), e-commerce, Accounts Receivable Financing, The Secure Gateway, The Newtek Advantage, personal and commercial Insurance Services, Web Services, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, and Payroll Solutions.

