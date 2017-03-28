Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.87.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Newmont Mining Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Newmont Mining Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Vetr lowered shares of Newmont Mining Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.58 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining Corp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Newmont Mining Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) opened at 33.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The company’s market capitalization is $18.01 billion.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Newmont Mining Corp had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company earned $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Newmont Mining Corp’s payout ratio is -19.42%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 12,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $435,278.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,870 shares in the company, valued at $9,919,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $72,837.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,985.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock worth $670,918. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining Corp during the third quarter worth $153,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining Corp during the third quarter worth $172,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining Corp during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining Corp during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Mining Corp

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

