NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Group LLC from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NewLink Genetics Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NewLink Genetics Corp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) opened at 20.39 on Wednesday. NewLink Genetics Corp has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $22.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $595.71 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) PT Raised to $15.00 at Jefferies Group LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/newlink-genetics-corp-nlnk-price-target-raised-to-15-00-at-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NewLink Genetics Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 164,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics Corp by 239.6% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics Corp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,991,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Corp Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for cancer treatment. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications. Its biologic product candidates are based on its HyperAcute immunotherapy technology platform, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system.

Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.