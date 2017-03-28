Newalta Co. (TSE:NAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Newalta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newalta from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Newalta in a report on Friday, February 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Newalta Co. (NAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/newalta-co-nal-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Newalta (TSE:NAL) traded up 3.26% on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 41,683 shares. Newalta has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $195.69 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Newalta Company Profile

Newalta Corporation is a Canada-based provider of engineered environmental solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Heavy Oil and Oilfield. The Company’s Heavy Oil segment processes oilfield-generated wastes, including treatment, water disposal, salt cavern disposal, landfilling, and the sale of recovered crude oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Newalta Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newalta Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.