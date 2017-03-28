New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. during the third quarter worth about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. during the third quarter worth about $260,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. by 32.9% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. by 22.5% in the third quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) opened at 79.05 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $96.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm earned $332 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post $4.50 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. Sidoti upgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Macquarie downgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America Corp reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corp. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.13.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

