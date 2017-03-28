New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings by 13.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 130,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings by 43.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 379,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 115,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) opened at 56.75 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post $4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-purchases-200-shares-of-spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-spr.html.

Several brokerages have commented on SPR. Standpoint Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit AeroSystems Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

About Spirit AeroSystems Holdings

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc is a non-original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aircraft parts designer and manufacturer of commercial aero-structures. The Company is also a supplier of aero-structures. The Company operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems and Wing Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.