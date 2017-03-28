New York State Teachers Retirement System Maintains Stake in Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (RT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System held its position in Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,947 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.34% of Ruby Tuesday worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Ruby Tuesday during the third quarter worth approximately $7,494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ruby Tuesday by 564.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 711,807 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Ruby Tuesday by 10.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,046,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 585,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ruby Tuesday by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 204,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Ruby Tuesday during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT) opened at 2.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Ruby Tuesday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company’s market capitalization is $159.75 million.

Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. Ruby Tuesday had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Analysts predict that Ruby Tuesday, Inc. will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Lane Cardwell, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Ruby Tuesday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,256 shares in the company, valued at $348,089.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday, Inc owns and operates Ruby Tuesday casual dining and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Lime Fresh) casual restaurants. The Company also franchises the Ruby Tuesday concept in selected domestic and international markets, and the Lime Fresh concept in selected domestic markets. Its segments include Ruby Tuesday concept and Lime Fresh concept.

