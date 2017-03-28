New York State Teachers Retirement System Maintains Position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System held its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,320 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 181.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) opened at 101.50 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $128.10. The company has a market capitalization of $692.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.07 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post $7.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “New York State Teachers Retirement System Maintains Position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-maintains-position-in-virtus-investment-partners-inc-vrts.html.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.