New York State Teachers Retirement System Holds Stake in Tennant Company (TNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System held its position in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tennant Company were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tennant Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant Company by 71.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tennant Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Tennant Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 206,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Tennant Company by 6.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) opened at 70.90 on Tuesday. Tennant Company has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Tennant Company had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Tennant Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant Company will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Tennant Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

TNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Tennant Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tennant Company from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, SVP Heidi M. Wilson sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $414,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,274.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $433,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Company Company Profile

Tennant Company (Tennant) is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing cleaning solutions. The Company is organized into four operating segments: North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions, such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

