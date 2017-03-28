New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $616,000 Stake in Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System maintained its position in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,616 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Flotek Industries worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Flotek Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flotek Industries by 28.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in Flotek Industries by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 31,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Flotek Industries by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) opened at 11.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. Flotek Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock’s market cap is $649.89 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $616,000 Stake in Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-616000-stake-in-flotek-industries-inc-ftk.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Flotek Industries news, Director John Reiland sold 15,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $190,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,952.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven company. The Company develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.