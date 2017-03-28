New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $536,099,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Amazon.com worth $536,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 165.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 846.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $844.31 and a 200-day moving average of $804.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.82 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.56 and a 52-week high of $862.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business earned $43.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $885.64 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $965.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Pacific Crest lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $905.00 to $895.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $938.95.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

