New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,145.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 104,538 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 163.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 323,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 101.2% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 111,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 56,054 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 104.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) opened at 35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.55. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company earned $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.44%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 10,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $370,414.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 247,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,580,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly L. P. Smiley sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,134.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,187. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc is engaged in flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers across the world. The Company’s products, measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

