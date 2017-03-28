New York State Teachers Retirement System Continues to Hold Stake in CBOE Holdings, Inc (CBOE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System continued to hold its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,753 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of CBOE Holdings worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in CBOE Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CBOE Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in CBOE Holdings during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CBOE Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in CBOE Holdings during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) opened at 79.18 on Tuesday. CBOE Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.66.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.10 million. CBOE Holdings had a return on equity of 70.50% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CBOE Holdings, Inc will post $3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CBOE Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CBOE Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised CBOE Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBOE Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America Corp raised CBOE Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised CBOE Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Mitchell sold 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $36,782,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About CBOE Holdings

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

