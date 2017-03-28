New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in First Bancorp (FBP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 537,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) opened at 5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Citigroup Inc started coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

