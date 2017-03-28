New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Holdings were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 11.1% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 88,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 15.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 378,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 49,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,404,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,175,000 after buying an additional 23,913 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 747.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 155,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 137,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 765,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,695,000 after buying an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) opened at 52.51 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Crown Holdings had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 83.94%. The business earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Holdings from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crown Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

In other Crown Holdings news, insider Thomas A. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $2,127,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,314.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

