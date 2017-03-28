New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

New Flyer Industries Inc (TSE:NFI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Monday. They currently have a C$53.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of New Flyer Industries in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of New Flyer Industries from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.60.

Shares of New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) traded up 1.51% on Monday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,323 shares. New Flyer Industries has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97.

