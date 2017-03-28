Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note released on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) opened at 42.35 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.69 billion.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post ($2.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $31,355.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,036. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $4,318,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $7,876,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $5,681,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,034.8% in the second quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 298,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 284,075 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 428.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 151,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

