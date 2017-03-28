NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) SVP Sells $20,718.75 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Patrick J. Collins III sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $20,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,849.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) opened at 49.65 on Tuesday. NetGear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. NetGear had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $367.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post $3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NetGear by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NetGear by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetGear by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Off Wall Street assumed coverage on NetGear in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetGear in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on NetGear in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.66.

NETGEAR, Inc is a global networking company. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol security cameras, and home automation devices and services. Its segments include retail, commercial and service provider. The retail business unit consists of home networking, home video security, storage and digital media products.

