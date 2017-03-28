ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) opened at 35.65 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.33 billion. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07.

In related news, EVP Terrence O. Moore sold 157,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $6,265,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $24,050,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,532,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD Psychosis).

