Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. OTR Global upgraded Pure Storage from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) opened at 9.89 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.99 billion. Pure Storage has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 958,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $9,752,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $35,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,004 shares in the company, valued at $154,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,170,215 shares of company stock worth $46,186,131 over the last ninety days. 46.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5,486.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides an enterprise data storage platform. The Company’s storage platform consists of approximately three integrated components, including the Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software; FlashArray, which is its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware, and Pure1, which is its cloud-based management and support.

